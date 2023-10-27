‘I like to play 18 holes, not 9’: Aussie golf courses to make way for green space amid urbanisation

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Read more:

The Straits Times »

The Big Read in short: Coping with the inevitability of banking, e-payment services disruptionsSINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14. Read more ⮕

How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment services outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14. Read more ⮕

New nightspot to open at top of One Raffles Place in Dec; the largest since end of pandemicHighHouse and Nova take over the space formerly occupied by dining and nightlife destination 1-Altitude. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

New night spot to open at top of One Raffles Place in Dec; the largest since end of pandemicHighHouse and Nova take over the space formerly occupied by dining and nightlife destination 1-Altitude. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕