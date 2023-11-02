'I intend to work till I die': Some people in Singapore weigh in on ideal retirement age

"Around 60-plus," a middle-aged woman told the channel. "Because in Singapore, you should work for as long as you can, otherwise, once you retire, you'll rapidly deteriorate.""I'm still working at the age of 80," she said. "I intend to work till I die."

Her sentiment wasn't shared by other respondents, however, as two younger men said they'd prefer an earlier retirement. The younger of the two expressed that a retirement age between 50 and 55 would be ideal, as he'd have savings while still being physically fit to "do whatever he wants"."Although I wish for that, I know that because I'm a hawker, I don't think I can retire that early," he admitted.

There may be some truth in this, as the hawker mentioned: "When I was younger… I felt unmotivated and didn't want to wake up to open the stall… but I've changed. "In the past, my parents were running the stall. Now that I've taken over, I have to take responsibility."

A young respondent shared a different perspective on the matter, however, claiming that it isn't that youth can't take hardships, but rather that they choose not to endure unnecessary hardship. "It was different in the past, perhaps because there wasn't a lot of exposure to the world," he began.

"Most people could only listen to what their elders would tell them. Now, however, we have access to a lot of information and can learn about the world.""Most seniors in fact do not want to stop working," PM Lee said. "We are healthy for longer and living longer, but we do not want to spend more years idle in retirement.

