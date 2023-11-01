'I didn't want mum's years of hard work to go to waste': Sisters take over 17-year-old Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant

Knowing that her mum was close to calling it quits last year, Rachel took it upon herself to leave her position as a customer relationship manager at a bank to take over the restaurant. "Fortunately, my sister, who is a real estate agent, agreed without hesitation to join me in managing the restaurant."

Their mum has even become the face of Kelly Jie Seafood online, making appearances in humorous skits on their social media pages.Responsibilities between the new co-owners are clear, with one sister overseeing the marketing of the business while the other handles the operations.

While Kelly still visits the restaurant on occasion, she expressed that she has let go of the business and is currently enjoying her retirement. But she had anticipated that her daughters would have different ideas about running a business as they come from a different generation.

