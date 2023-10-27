'I couldn't breathe': Seoul crowd crush survivor writes to heal

Crowd crush survivor Kim Cho-long has written a book about her Itaewon experience called Am I a Disaster Survivor? (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)SEOUL: Kim Cho-long escaped death by chance last October - pulled from packed streets in South Korea's capital by a friend, as those around her were swept into an alley where 159 people later

The crowd was so dense that she was quickly swept off her feet by the pressure, trapped and unable to breathe, until her friend saw her and somehow managed to drag her into a nearby bar. "The pressure first started from behind, and then pressure came from the front so hard that my feet were lifted off from the ground and I couldn't breathe."

By chance, she was swept to the side of the street, and when her back hit a wall, she was able to catch her breath, before her friend saw her and pulled her out of the melee. Kim, a writer, struggled with feelings of survivor's guilt, and eventually her therapist suggested that writing about her feelings might allow her to process what had happened. headtopics.com

After one of her posts went viral, local newspapers asked her to write for them, which she eventually agreed to - but the reaction from the general public was overwhelmingly negative. Crowd crush survivor Kim Cho-long says "all citizens living in South Korea are survivors of the Itaewon disaster" (Photo: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE)

The police probe did not find any senior officials were to blame for the disaster, and none of the lower-level officials who are being prosecuted have yet been convicted or jailed. "In the past, I never once imagined how bereaved families would live on. I thought it had nothing to do with me and it was none of my business," she said. headtopics.com

