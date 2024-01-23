HEAD TOPICS

Husband Reluctant to Give Wife Access to Financial Statements

A man shares his reluctance to give his wife access to his financial statements, but later realizes it may be for a better understanding of their financial situation.

A 32-year-old man recently took to social media to share that he is reluctant to give his wife access to his financial statements. Initially offended, he later realized that she may just want a better understanding of their financial situation. He offered to give her printouts of his accounts and open a joint account.

