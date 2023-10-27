Hurricane Otis causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico

Otis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270kmh, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene late Wednesday, after his convoy found roads blocked by landslides and other debris, forcing officials to walk part of the way.Hurricane Otis caused major damage as it came ashore as a scale-topping category 5 storm.

A general view of a street after Hurricane Otis hit, in Acapulco in the Mexican state of Guerrero, Mexico October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero Telephone communications began to resume while the main highway from Mexico City to Acapulco was reopened.Otis rapidly intensified within hours from a tropical storm to the most powerful category of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale before hitting land, taking authorities by surprise.

The World Meteorological Organization described the hurricane as"one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record"."The building shook as if there was an earthquake," Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub. headtopics.com

"We're disoriented. We've had no communication with our children. We have no signal. We haven't eaten anything," he said.Some residents were seen taking food, water and other goods from looted stores."We can't find food. All the stores are already looted," said empty-handed resident Guillermina Morales.The military was distributing 100,000 food packages and 800,000 litres of water, with more supplies on the way, a statement said.

