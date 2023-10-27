Hurricane causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico's Acapulco

People on a vehicle pass by street stalls damaged by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, Mexico on Oct 25, 2023.

Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico's resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said on Thursday (Oct 26). Otis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270kmh, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene late on Wednesday, after his convoy found roads blocked by landslides and other debris, forcing officials to walk part of the way."Acapulco is a total disaster. It is not what it was before," said 24-year-old Eric Hernandez.

"The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So we decided to walk as there wasn't anything left there," he said. Others said an overflowing river and collapsed bridges had cut off communities near Acapulco, home to about 780,000 people.Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez told a news conference on Thursday that 27 people were dead and four were missing.He described the storm as"disastrous" and said that it was only thanks to the actions of people who sought shelter that there were not more deaths. headtopics.com

"It's unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane," Mr Lopez Obrador said. The World Meteorological Organization described the hurricane as"one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record"."The building shook as if there was an earthquake," Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub.

