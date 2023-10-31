Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlierthis month due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel's Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on Nov. 15 and their Nov. 18 match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, who have 11 points from six matches and sit third in the group, are also playing away at Kosovo on Nov. 12. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says BellinghamPARIS : England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham hopes to win everything on offer this season after being awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best Under-21 player in the world on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Hamilton in April 2024: Don’t throw away your shot!Hamilton is renowned for its diverse and talented cast.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024pstrongemSingapore Business Review/em is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MASThe Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review that the third quarter of 2023 was likely the turning point in the economic slowdown.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Indonesia candidates call on president Jokowi to remain neutral ahead of 2024 pollJAKARTA — Two potential successors of Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo on Monday (Oct 30) called on him to remain neutral in the run-up to next year's election amid public criticism he may be trying to retain power after leaving office.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indonesia candidates call on president to remain neutral ahead of 2024 pollJAKARTA: Two potential successors of Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo on Monday (Oct 10) called on him to remain neutral in the run-up to next year's election amid public criticism

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕