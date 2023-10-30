Humanity dictates intervention in Gaza where situation is perilous; aid must be allowed in: Halimah

Describing the current situation there as “catastrophic”, she said on Facebook that “humanity dictates urgent intervention”.

With more than 8,000 Palestinians killed, of which more than 3,000 were children, Madam Halimah said many more continue to suffer due to restrictions levied on food, water and medicine. “There is nowhere to hide. They moved south, as told, but still cannot escape the bombs and destruction... Over one million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. It’s really a siege from every corner.”Following an attack by Hamas militants on Oct 7 that killed 1,400 people and saw more than 200 others taken hostage, Israel launched a series of retaliatory strikes, as well as imposed a blockade on the territory, which is about half the size of Singapore.

Besides dwindling supplies, the population of about 2.3 million people had also been cut off from the rest of the world after a communications blackout last Friday evening that lasted about 34 hours. Citing the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development, Madam Halimah said Gaza was already in dire economic straits before the latest bout of fighting – a result of prolonged restrictions, blockades and military operations – with the current situation “perilous”. headtopics.com

Last Friday, Singapore voted in support of the non-binding resolution during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York. It received 121 votes in favour, while 44 abstained. Meanwhile, 14 others, including Israel and the United States, voted “no”.

Although the Republic was in favour of the resolution, Singapore’s Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor had said there were “two glaring and significant ommissions”.