Human-to-lion COVID-19 transmission at SG Zoo could mean further peril for endangered species

When Covid’s delta variant spread in 2021, it affected African and Asian lions at the Singapore Zoo, where nine Asiatic and five African lions live in separate pens. In November of that year, a male lion started showing respiratory symptoms, and the following day, three female lions followed suit. Within five days from the first lion showing symptoms, 10 lions had fallen ill with the virus, but by Dec 3 of that year, they had recovered.

Studies carried out on the samples collected “revealed high viral genetic similarity between lions and the zookeeper, indicating an anthropogenic (human to animal) route of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The viral subclade was identified as the delta lineage AY.23.

“Lion populations are already vulnerable because of habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and disease. Infection by a novel virus-like SARS-CoV-2 could bring additional distressing consequences to their populations. Thus, the scientists suggest that wildlife conservation centers should implement strong biosecurity measures and promote vaccination of susceptible animals. These steps are essential for controlling viral transmission and protecting vulnerable animal populations,” the article adds.

