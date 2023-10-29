Huge queues at Gaza bakeries as war shortages bite

People waiting outside a bakery in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, on Oct 27. Israeli air strikes have destroyed some 40 bakeries, and those still open are running out of fuel.

“Because of the chaos, my turn didn’t come,” she said outside the bakery where huge crowds of people come to seek bread as war-torn Gaza struggles with dire shortages of food, water and fuel.Since then, medics in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 8,000 people have been killed, with the authorities saying tens of thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, among them some 40 bakeries.

“I feel upset. I can’t give everyone bread. The bakery is hand-operated and produces 30 bundles (of pitta) an hour... This is much less than people need,” he said.“unimaginably desperate”, Spokeswoman Shaza Moghraby told journalists: “WFP was relying on 23 bakeries to feed 220,000 people a day... Only two are functional.” headtopics.com

A Palestinian girl shows her plate of food collected at a food distribution point as she and her family shelter in tents set up at a UN-run centre. PHOTO: AFP “We can only cover 300 people, and the numbers are several times greater... I try to give people one bundle of bread (to share),” said the 30-year-old.

