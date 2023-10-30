HSBC's pre-tax profit more than doubled in third quarter

HSBC has had a tumultuous past two years as it was hit by the coronavirus as well as tensions between China and western nationsHONG KONG: Banking giant HSBC said on Monday (Oct 30) that pre-tax profit in the third quarter more than doubled to US$7.7 billion, reflecting the"positive impact of a higher interest rate environment".

The on-year spike was partly down to an impairment in the same period last year over the planned sale of the firm's retail banking operations in France, which has since stalled, it said. The London-listed lender reported third-quarter revenue grew 40 per cent to US$16.2 billion as higher rates"supported growth in net interest income in all of our global businesses, and non-interest income increased".

"We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance and are on track to achieve our mid-teens return on tangible equity target for 2023," group chief executive Noel Quinn said in an earnings release statement. headtopics.com

"There was good broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies, supported by the interest rate environment," he added. The bank also announced a new US$3 billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Hong Kong court jails ex-student leaders for inciting violence against policeIn July 2021, the four had issued a statement supporting a man who stabbed a policeman. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US state senator acquitted of illegal firearms possession in Hong KongHONG KONG - A Hong Kong court acquitted US State Senator Jeff Wilson of illegally possessing a firearm in the Chinese-ruled city as long as he doesn't commit any crime for the next two years. Wilson, a member of the Washington State Senate representing the 19th district, was arrested in Hong Kong on Oct 21 when he arrived at the... Read more ⮕

Hong Kong drops gun charge against US state senatorHONG KONG: Charges against a US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for unlicensed possession of a gun were dropped Monday (Oct 30) after he agreed to a good behaviour order to settle the case, local media reported. Read more ⮕

79% of Standard Chartered’s profits come from Singapore and Hong Kong“Two cities are subsiding the entire rest of the bank,” wrote Mr Zeno Toulon in a piece for efinancialcareers.com, a leading global financial services careers website Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtHONG KONG: A hearing on Monday (Oct 30) to wind up China Evergrande Group was adjourned until Dec 4, with a Hong Kong High Court judge giving the world's most indebted property developer one last chance to come up with a restructuring plan or face liquidation. Read more ⮕

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandalHONG KONG – More than four years after being caught in a cheating scandal, Hong Kong singer-actress Jacqueline Wong has tied the knot... Read more ⮕