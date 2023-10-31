HSA seizes over 60k units illegal health products, removes over 4,600 online listings in 8-day op

The majority of the 4,681 listings removed from e-commerce and social media platforms in Singapore were lifestyle health products, said HSA on Tuesday. During the operation, HSA and local enforcement agencies also seized at the checkpoints some 60,372 illegal health products, including sexual enhancement products, sedatives, herbal supplements and pain management products.

Psychotherapeutic agents, such as antidepressants, were second at 19 per cent, followed by sex hormones and gastrointestinal medicines at 12 per cent. “The operation underlines the continuing need for a coordinated and global response against the threat posed by illicit medicines and transnational organized crime groups.”

Some of these products should be prescribed only by medical professionals and may lead to serious adverse effects if used incorrectly.potentially harmful ingredients in do-it-yourself beauty injection kits,

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: HSA seizes over 60k units illegal health products, removes over 4,600 online listings in 8-day opMore than 4,600 illegal health product listings were removed from local online marketplaces by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in an eight-day operation coordinated by Interpol. Eighty-nine countries participated in Operation Pangea XVI from Oct 3 and 10, with 72...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Frasers Centrepoint Trust receives 3.6 million units in performance feespstrongspanspanspanspanspanEvery unit in FCT is issued at a price of $2.1903./span/span/span/span/span/strong/p pspanspanspanspanspanFraser's Centrepoint Trust (FCT) has received over 3,580,068 units dispensed at a price of S$2.1903 per unit as a payment of the management fee.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Apple revamps Mac line-up and pricing with new family of chipsSAN FRANCISCO – Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market. The new computers and...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Analysis:Evergrande will struggle to revive its debt restructuring planHONG KONG : China Evergrande is trying to stave off liquidation by revising its debt restructuring plan, but its biggest challenge will be convincing its creditors, and shareholders in two of its units, that the proposal is worth their while.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Apple introduces new MacBook Pro, iMac and M3 chip familySAN FRANCISCO — Apple on Monday (Oct 30) introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: HSA seizes over 60k units illegal health products, removes over 4,600 online listings in 8-day opMore than 4,600 illegal health product listings were removed from local online marketplaces by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in an eight-day operation coordinated by Interpol. Eighty-nine countries participated in Operation Pangea XVI from Oct 3 and 10, with 72...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕