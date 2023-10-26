How to secure your tickets for Ed Sheeran's tour in Singapore: UOB Cardmembers Presale, Krisflyer Reserve Sale

Sheerios, the man heard all of you thinking out loud. The + –=÷ × Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) is finally arriving on our shores on Feb 16, 2024. The one-night-only concert will be held at the National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub, with tickets starting at $88.

Upon successful payment, you will receive a booking confirmation from Ticketmaster to your registered email. Print-at-home e-tickets will only be issued to your Ticketmaster account two (2) weeks before the concert date.KrisFlyer is the official lifestyle rewards partner of the Ed Sheeran: + –=÷ x Tour in Singapore. As such KrisFlyer members will enjoy priority access to secure tickets to the show.

Register for the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale between Oct 20 10 am to Oct 25 11:59 pm (SGT). Registration here is to gain an access code that you need to buy tickets later. The code doesn’t guarantee you tickets! headtopics.com

To confirm that you’re registered interest successfully, log in to the Kris+ app > select ‘Wallet’ > select ‘Vouchers’ to view your confirmed redemption. Do not refresh your browser once you are in the Smart Queue as you will risk losing your place in the queue.

Ticketmaster imposed a maximum of four tickets per buyer for Taylor Swift’s March 2024 concert. However, some fans managed to buy more than four when purchasing packages sold by travel company Klook. Each package comprised two concert tickets and a night’s stay at a hotel. As a result, their additional tickets were cancelled. headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23). Read more ⮕

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first medal at Asian Para Games in HangzhouSINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched a silver at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday (Oct 24), the country's first medal at the games in Hangzhou, China. Toh finished second in the men's 400m freestyle S7 final with a time of 5:12.15. Read more ⮕

MOM implements hourly breaks for outdoor workers, as Singapore gets hotterAsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there. SINGAPORE — Employers are now required to provide outdoor workers hourly breaks of at least five minutes when it gets too hot. Read more ⮕

Singapore aiming to have second liquefied natural gas terminal by end of decadeA second terminal will better allow Singapore's demand for natural gas to be met by liquefied natural gas, which is less restrictive in terms of storage and transportation than its gaseous form. Read more ⮕

Singapore man burnt to death in Johor car crash: Malaysia policeThe car, believed to be a Nissan Almera, crashed into a tree on the side of the road for unknown reasons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first medal at Asian Para GamesThe 25-year-old has claimed a silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕