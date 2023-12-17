How to Differentiate Between Justifiable Price Hikes and Exploitative Profiteering

In a dynamic market, price fluctuations are inevitable. Businesses face a constant struggle between rising costs of raw materials, labour and operational expenses, and the need to maintain profitability. When these costs increase, businesses may be forced to raise their prices to remain viable. This can be considered a legitimate price hike, as it reflects the true cost of doing business.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Developments in Singapore See Price Gains, Except St Regis ResidencesA recent study revealed that luxury developments in Singapore experienced significant price gains, except for St Regis Residences which saw a decline in its median sq ft price. Ardmore Park emerged as the top performer with a 135.8% increase in median price.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Yahoo Finance's 'Invest' Conference: Capturing Investment Opportunities in 2023The rise of generative AI and its impact on the investment landscape, identifying the best investment opportunities amidst the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and capturing business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and ASEAN regions are among the topics to be discussed at Yahoo Finance's 'Invest' conference.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Market Confidence High Despite Softening Labour Markets and Recession ConcernsA stellar rally in equities and bonds suggests market confidence is high for the world economy to reach a soft landing after a run of aggressive interest rate hikes. Yet labour markets are softening, the euro zone faces recession and China's property sector is in crisis.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Chinese hybrid cars gain popularity amid slowing EV demandChinese brands with strong hybrid lineups are emerging as winners in China's intense price war among EV makers, attracting consumers with long-range vehicles that cost less than gasoline cars.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Unigold International Tops Enterprise 50 AwardsGold-chain manufacturer Unigold International emerged as the top company at the 29th edition of the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards. The company recorded a revenue of $1 billion in 2022 and was praised for its manufacturing capabilities and human resource practices. PS Energy Group, a last-mile fuel distributor, secured the second spot by focusing on digitalization efforts to cope with oil price volatility.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Score Up to $300 Off Garmin Smartwatches at Amazon's Black Friday SaleIf you’ve been eyeing a Garmin smartwatch, but have been deterred by their pretty price tag, the Black Friday sales period is the time to finally score one, especially since prices have been slashed by up to $300 at Amazon's Black Friday sale, on from Nov 20 to 27.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »