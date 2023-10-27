How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023

With the haze frequently back in Singapore, it is no wonder people are seeking the best air purifier for their homes. Who doesn’t want clean air, free from pollutants and other allergens?
In other words, choosing the best air purifier for your home will help you create and enjoy a safe, comfortable indoor environment for everyone at home. For starters, this means buying an air purifier with a high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter. These are the ones that can get rid of particles of 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size,This refers to how efficient an air purifier can pump out clean air in a room. Obviously, the more clean air that can be delivered in a given time, the better suited an air purifier is to sustaining great air quality.This will tell you how large a room an air purifier can support.
If you’re looking for the best air purifiers in Singapore today, here are some options on offer suited for all budgets to check out. We've included picks that are suitable for large rooms like living and dining areas and more compact options best suited for the bedroom or study.Enjoy $60 off between Oct 25 and 27 at LazadaThis is the only air purifier in the market that claims to remove formaldehyde, a colourless, toxic gas found in the production of paper, plywood and resins. headtopics.com
Although the price tag is higher than other air purifiers, one advantage is the filter only requires replacing every five years, compared to most models which require a filter replacement every 12 months.With only the push of a button, the Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier AC3033/10 quickly gets started on keeping out allergens, odours and dust, circulating clean air to every part of the room.
