How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023

With the haze frequently back in Singapore, it is no wonder people are seeking the best air purifier for their homes. Who doesn’t want clean air, free from pollutants and other allergens?

In other words, choosing the best air purifier for your home will help you create and enjoy a safe, comfortable indoor environment for everyone at home. For starters, this means buying an air purifier with a high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter. These are the ones that can get rid of particles of 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size,This refers to how efficient an air purifier can pump out clean air in a room. Obviously, the more clean air that can be delivered in a given time, the better suited an air purifier is to sustaining great air quality.This will tell you how large a room an air purifier can support.

If you’re looking for the best air purifiers in Singapore today, here are some options on offer suited for all budgets to check out. We've included picks that are suitable for large rooms like living and dining areas and more compact options best suited for the bedroom or study.Enjoy $60 off between Oct 25 and 27 at LazadaThis is the only air purifier in the market that claims to remove formaldehyde, a colourless, toxic gas found in the production of paper, plywood and resins. headtopics.com

Although the price tag is higher than other air purifiers, one advantage is the filter only requires replacing every five years, compared to most models which require a filter replacement every 12 months.With only the push of a button, the Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier AC3033/10 quickly gets started on keeping out allergens, odours and dust, circulating clean air to every part of the room.

Read more:

straits_times »

Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore 2023: How much should you give?Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Don't be fooled into thinking that wedding ang baos (red packets) are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table. Though the couple might not admit it, in their heart of... Read more ⮕

Telenor tops Q3 profit expectations, narrows 2023 outlookOSLO : Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings above expectations, supported by growing mobile service revenue and lower energy prices in the Nordics, and narrowed its full-year projections. Read more ⮕

Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, tops list of National Award recipients for 2023SINGAPORE — Former president Halimah Yacob has been conferred the nation's highest civilian honour, the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction). She will receive the award from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (Oct 29) at the National Awards Investiture to be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central. Read more ⮕

Private residential non-landed rents increase by up to 10% in 2023pstrongYear-to-date, rents have risen by 7%./strong/p pThe momentum built up in the first half of the year will likely push overall rents for private residential non-landed properties to 10% in 2023, according to Savills./p pYear-to-date, Savills said rents have already risen by 7%. Read more ⮕

Smoother rides: 11-year upgrade to the North-South and East-West MRT linesThe six major upgrades will be completed by December 2023. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore Tonight - Tue 24 Oct 2023From business to politics, health to technology, we bring you up-to-date with the latest news on Singapore and analyze how these events may affect you tomorrow. Read more ⮕