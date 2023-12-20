How serious is 'JN.1', WHO's latest Covid-19 variant of concern, that is dominating S'pore cases?

A fairly new Covid-19 strain, 'JN.1', that accounts for the vast majority of Singapore's latest wave of infections, was classified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts say it may be easily spread but not more severe than other variants.





