How many hours do Singapore consumers spend on shopping apps?

Globally, time spent on shopping apps on Android phones alone is projected to rise 42% in 2023 from 2020.

Singaporean consumers with Android phones have spent over 12 million hours browsing shopping apps in August alone, data.ai has found.The top shipping apps by breakout time spent in Singapore as of August were FairPrice, yuu SG, SHEIN, Shell Go+ India, and Alibaba.com.Globally, mobile shoppers are on track to spend more than 50 billion hours in shopping apps on Android phones in 2023.Net profit of Sheng Siong jumps 5.7% YoY to $34.8m in 3Q23...

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.Digital Core REIT’s property net income down 3. headtopics.com

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244. 4 key goals wealthy families are prioritisingHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244.

Read more:

SBRMagazine »

Taiwan actor Brando Huang seeks treatment after bungee jumping in SingaporeTaiwanese actor Brando Huang had a memorable trip to Singapore recently. So memorable that he had to visit the hospital when he returned home to Taiwan. In a post on his social media accounts yesterday (Oct 25), the 42-year-old shared some photos of himself in hospital, where he is seen bending forward and holding on to his waist. He wrote... Read more ⮕

Singapore retrenchments rise in Q3, unemployment on a 'slow uptrend'A total of 4,100 people were retrenched in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 3,200 in the previous quarter, says the Manpower Ministry (MOM). Read more ⮕

Man hides $50 notes in benches across Singapore to give back to societyFor the past 1½ months, a man has been going around Singapore stuffing money in random places. He then drops hints about the locations by posting videos on social media. Read more ⮕

Singapore retrenchments rise in Q3, unemployment on a 'slow uptrend'SINGAPORE — Retrenchments in Singapore rose in the third quarter of 2023 after declining in the previous quarter, though the labour market expanded despite the weaker economic outlook. Read more ⮕

Pharmacies in Singapore raise the beauty bar with viral beauty brands and premium serviceSince even before the pandemic, pharmacies have become treasure troves of beauty steals. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle serviceThe termination of the Shuttle Tebrau train service was one of the conditions agreed between the two countries in implementing the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, says Malaysia’s transport minister. Read more ⮕