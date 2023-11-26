Hostages Abducted by Hamas Handed Over in Prisoner Swap Deal

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from video released November 26, 2023.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to pause with release of hostagesA pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Nov 24) with the first hostages to be released hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Begin Truce, Hostages to be ReleasedIsrael and Hamas start a four-day truce on Friday morning with the militants to release a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day, the first break in a war that has devastated the besieged Gaza enclave.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Israel rules out 'pause' in fighting until Hamas frees hostagesPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's appeal for a halt in fighting to allow more aid to reach Gaza.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal to Free Hostages and PrisonersWATCH: Internally displaced Palestinians scrambled to grab bottled water from aid trucks on Tuesday (Nov 21) after weeks of severe water shortages following Israel’s blockade of Gaza. On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas announced a four-day truce.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hostages Released in Israel-Palestine DealHostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas arrive at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel. An International Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt. Hanin Saleh El Barghouthi embraces family after being released from an Israeli prison in Ramallah in the West Bank. Members of Al-Qassam Brigades hand over hostages to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza before their transfer to Israel.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same 'death, destruction' as PalestiniansDUBAI - The leader of Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas said on Wednesday (Nov 1) that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same 'death and destruction' that Palestinians have faced.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »