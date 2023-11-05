Hostage situation at Hamburg airport after man drives through barrier with child

Hamburg police are dealing with a hostage situation at the city's airport after a man drove through a barrier with a child. The airport has been closed and police are on the scene. It is believed to be a custody dispute.

