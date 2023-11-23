Hostage release under Israel-Hamas truce delayed

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will not happen before Nov 24, Israel's national security adviser said on Wednesday night.





Israel and Hamas Agree to Pause in Fighting for Hostage ReleaseIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to release 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. The agreement also allows for the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30). 'I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,' Israeli President Isaac Herzog...

Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces 'cruel propaganda'JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as 'cruel psychological propaganda' a video released on Monday (Oct 30) by Hamas that shows three hostages seized by the Islamist movement on Oct 7.

Thai politician says he held direct talks with Hamas seeking hostage release of countrymenBANGKOK — A veteran Thai politician said on Friday (Nov 3) that he held direct talks with the Palestinian group Hamas seeking the safe release of Thai hostages it is holding, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by Thailand's government.

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and HamasUNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27) overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

