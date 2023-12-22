Hospitals and healthcare staff address overcrowding in emergency departments amid COVID-19 surge

Hospitals, nurses and doctors at emergency departments tell CNA what should, and is, being done to prevent overcrowding amid the coronavirus surge.





Large Outbreaks of Diseases Killing Children Amidst Covid-19 PandemicLarge outbreaks of diseases that primarily kill children are spreading around the world, a grim legacy of disruptions to health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic that have left more than 60 million children without a single dose of standard childhood vaccines.

Singapore Faces Resurgence of COVID-19 InfectionsSingapore is grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and recommends individuals to receive an additional dose of an updated vaccine.

Covid-19 cases in S’pore top 56,000 in first week of December, people urged to wear masks in crowded placesCovid-19 infections jumped to 56,043 in the week of Dec 3 to 9, a 75 per cent increase over the 32,035 infections in the previous week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec 15. MOH advised the public to wear masks in crowded places even if they are not sick, especially indoors or around vulnerable people. A second Covid-19 treatment facility will be opened at Singapore Expo Hall 10 to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 Infections Plateau in SingaporeCovid-19 infections in Singapore have plateaued over the past week, with experts stating that it is too early to determine if the peak has been reached. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also been reported.

MOH explains process for awarding Covid-19 Resilience MedalsThe Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore explains its approach and process for awarding the Covid-19 Resilience Medals, acknowledging the whole-of-society effort in the fight against the pandemic.

How serious is 'JN.1', WHO's latest Covid-19 variant of concern, that is dominating S'pore cases?A fairly new Covid-19 strain, 'JN.1', that accounts for the vast majority of Singapore's latest wave of infections, was classified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts say it may be easily spread but not more severe than other variants.

