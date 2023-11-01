Hopes are for US, China to build confidence at expected Xi-Biden meet: Ng Eng Hen

There are, however, aspects that they both can agree on, which are achievable with some stretch, and would build confidence at various levels, he noted, citing the areas of economics, finance, defence, transnational threats such as climate change and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.The Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security conference akin to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which Dr Ng attended for the fifth time.
“Because both will continue to be strong, they will have to come to mutual accommodation… Without them coming together, our world would be very more dangerous and brittle,” he said. During the interview, Dr Ng also took questions on other topics, ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict to Singapore-China defence ties.
“I’m not sure who can be in a position to help realise those goals. But I think the world would welcome it, whoever it is, whether it’s China or some other country.”meant that Singapore was moving closer to China, the minister replied: “Our bilateral exchanges with China are in the open… We’re not trying to send masked or cryptic smoke signals from our exercises.”
“I think they will take it in their stride, and when it comes to bilateral relations, the agreements that we’ve signed are institutionalised. I think they will continue despite the change of personalities.”
But this can change if the US and Western Europe recognise the forum’s importance and send more high-level participants, he said.“The Shangri-La Dialogue was no different. We started not always with ministers attending, but now we have a good number of full ministers attending, and I expect the same will happen for the Xiangshan Forum.”
