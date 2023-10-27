Hong Kong September home prices drop 1.7% to near 6.5-yr low

The September drop in home prices in the financial hub, one of the most expensive markets in the world, followed a revised 1.8 per cent fall in August, according to data.
Five monthly falls in a row have erased gains made this year, and realtors expect prices will fall up to 5 per cent for the full year. Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, announced on Wednesday in an annual policy address that stamp duty would be halved to 7.5 per cent from 15 per cent for second home buyers and non-citizen buyers with immediate effect, to help revive a sector that is a pillar of the city's economy.
Martin Wong, head of Greater China research and consultancy at Knight Frank, said it would take time for the lower stamp duty to have an impact on purchasing power. "With the market lacking other positive news, home prices will still face large pressure in the rest of this year," Wong said. headtopics.com
Other new adjustments to help the property market included allowing some home owners to sell their properties after two years without incurring hefty duties. Some analysts, however, said the measures were only a band-aid solution that would be unlikely to reverse the downward trend in prices.
