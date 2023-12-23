Hong Kong Screen Titans Join Forces for 'The Goldfinger'

Having both Hong Kong screen titans on the same project helped The Goldfinger to be green-lit, said director Felix Chong at the movie’s press conference held at Equarius Hotel on Dec 21. He was joined by leading man Leung and producer Ronald Wong, who were in town as part of the promotional tour. “Of course, the bosses at (production company) Emperor Motion Pictures loved the script too,” the 54-year-old Hong Kong film-maker added.

Wong said: "We did not face any difficulties getting funding for this movie. First, there was a good script. Second, we have Tony and Andy. The draw was there." Chong, who also wrote the script, said Leung was his only choice to play the role of a charismatic businessman and stock market manipulator.Lifelong obsession with conducting finally led Bradley Cooper to Bernstein biopic Maestro Set in the 1980s, The Goldfinger follows the rise and fall of a multibillion-dollar company and its chairman (Leung), who undergoes a 15-year investigation led by an elite anti-corruption investigator (Lau





