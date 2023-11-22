Hong Kong's Taxi Industry Cancels Strike After Government Pledges Crackdown on Illegal Ride-Hailing Services

Hong Kong's taxi industry has cancelled a planned strike by 1,000 drivers after the government promised to take stronger action against illegal ride-hailing services. The strike was called off temporarily following the government's offer. The taxi industry was unhappy with the government's inaction against app-based services like Uber and a proposed demerit-point system to penalise drivers for misconduct. The industry's difficulties have not garnered much public sympathy.





