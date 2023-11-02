Hong Kong's New World Development awaits shareholder nod to sell unit

The city's top developers enjoyed decades of lucrative returns in one of the world's most expensive property markets, but falling prices as well as rising interest rates are putting pressure on the sector.

NWD will hold an extraordinary general meeting at 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) to vote on the deal. Approval is required from more than half the independent shareholders, which excludes CTFE and NWD. "The deal is good for NWD's shareholders because, first, the company's debt ratio will drop, and second, they will get a high special dividend," said Alvin Cheung, associate director of Prudential Brokerage Ltd in Hong Kong, who does not hold NWD shares.

However, they cautioned about the impact on NWD's future profits. In the financial year of 2023, NWD posted a net profit of HK$900.9 million, 28 per cent less than a year ago. Without NWS's contribution, it would have posted a net loss of HK$510.1 million.

Company CEO Adrian Cheng told an earnings conference in late September the firm would use part of the proceeds from the NWS deal to repurchase bonds, including high-coupon perpetual bonds, and repay loans, a move analysts said could reduce interest expenses and book gains from buying back debts at discounts.

