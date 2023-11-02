Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific banks on premium services in battle back to airline top flight

“As a premium airline, we have to live up to that ambition, right? So we have to continue to invest. We cannot just stand still.” The airline is banking on a resurgence in corporate travel, which Lau said was coming back “quite strong”, especially demand for flights to and from mainland China.

The airline is launching a new business-class cabin, called Aria, which will arrive in the second quarter of next year as part of a redesign of its long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. A new first-class cabin will be featured in Cathay's Boeing 777-9 aircraft from 2025.

Cathay’s strategy is in line with an industry-wide trend that has seen airlines such as Germany’s Lufthansa, Australian airline Qantas and Air France invest in their high-end services. “We have a lot of confidence in Hong Kong and in the whole Chinese mainland market,” Lau maintained. “So that is why I think when we make these investments, they will be there for the next five to 10 years.”

Despite indirect journeys to destinations in the West taking longer on Gulf carriers, the savings could be as much as half of a direct flight in Cathay's business class, which would sway some customers, he added.

But he remained cautious about business from China to the rest of the world recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Lily Agonoy, the managing director of Jebsen Travel, said Cathay had some catching up to do, in particular with Singapore Airlines. She predicted there would be demand for business travel, but it would not reach pre-pandemic levels. "Some companies are reducing their travel expenses, because the business class fares are really expensive nowadays," Agonoy explained. "So companies now are considering premium economy.

