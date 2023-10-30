HEAD TOPICS

Hong Kong drops gun charge against US state senator

HONG KONG: Charges against a US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for unlicensed possession of a gun were dropped Monday (Oct 30) after he agreed to a good behaviour order to settle the case, local media reported.

Republican Jeff Wilson from Washington state was arrested on Oct 21 for having an unloaded pistol in his carry-on luggage during a flight to the Chinese city, which he later said was an"honest mistake".

At a Monday hearing, prosecutors agreed to settle the case against Wilson by imposing a bind-over order, which is used in some common law jurisdictions to cover minor offences. Wilson, who appeared under the name Stephen J Wilson in court records, promised to be on good behaviour for a period of two years, according to Hong Kong media.Wilson was not required to enter a plea, though breaching the court order would result in a HK$2,000 (US$255) fine, said Principal Magistrate Don So.

"This was a mistake on my part, and I regret it," Wilson said in a statement released by his office after the court hearing."Over the Pacific, I reached into my briefcase for gum and felt my gun instead. My heart sank."In his statement, the state legislator apologised and said:"Chinese authorities conducted themselves in a professional manner. headtopics.com

