Hong Kong Customs Seizes 146kg of Smuggled Gold Disguised as Air Compressor Parts

Hong Kong customs officers have seized 146kg of smuggled gold disguised as air compressor parts at the city's international airport. The gold, melted and moulded into motor cores, screws, and gears, was intercepted in two air compressors sent from Hong Kong to Japan.

The estimated value of the gold is HK$84 million (US$10.7 million), making it the largest gold smuggling case in Hong Kong Customs history.

Hong Kong Customs Gold Smuggling Air Compressor Parts International Airport

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong February home prices ease for the 10th month, down 1.7%HONG KONG: Hong Kong private home prices fell for the tenth month in a row to the lowest since September 2016 in February, and they are expected to remain suppressed even after the government recently removed

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Bankers prefer Hong Kong over Singapore due to high living costsSingapore’s rising costs are one reason why bankers from Hong Kong do not want to move to the Lion City

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Hong Kong Feb home prices ease for the 10th month, down 1.7%HONG KONG : Hong Kong private home prices fell for the tenth month in a row to the lowest since September 2016 in February, and they are expected to remain suppressed even after the government recently removed the decade-long curbs for the property market.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Hong Kong scraps early release for national security convictsDemocracy activist Ma Chun-man, who was expected to be released March 25, had been held back.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Hong Kong leader says early prison release unlikely for national security offendersHONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday (March 26) it would become 'common practise' not to grant people convicted of national security offences early release from prison under the city's new national security law.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Travel news: Greater Bay Airlines launches Singapore-Hong Kong flights, one-way fares from $82Low-cost carrier Greater Bay Airlines flies the Singapore-Hong Kong route from April 26, with one-way fares from $82.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »