Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandal

Jacqueline Wong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday.Wong, 34, and Lai, 48, held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday, inviting their relatives and a few good friends from the entertainment industry.

She also shared on social media two photos of her and Lai with their pet dogs at the wedding, with the caption: “Just married.” The former TVB actress also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of herself with her elder sister Scarlett Wong holding the bridal bouquet, thanking her for helping out at the wedding and serving as the emcee.Myolie Wu delights fans on her first Singapore visit in seven yearsActors Louis Koo and Wu Chun celebrate birthdays with hundreds of fans after three-year hiatus

Wong has since made her comeback as a singer-songwriter. In 2023, she released two songs for which she wrote the lyrics and music – Crown Me and Punching Bag. She has credited Lai, drummer of Cantopop band RubberBand, for helping her embark on her music career. headtopics.com

During an interview in June 2023, she thanked him for his constant encouragement and for “pushing” her. He is a co-producer of her songs.In August 2023, Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News saw a marriage notice announcing that they had formally applied to register their marriage.

Ma congratulated his ex-girlfriend on her marriage when he was approached by the Hong Kong media at a public event on Friday. He is scheduled to marry actress Roxanne Tong later this year – the couple had announced their engagement on the first day of 2023. headtopics.com

