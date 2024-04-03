Homeland Security Departments Face Challenges with Limited Resources

As economic opportunities grow in the region, so will the number of technology-enabled crimes and security threats. Homeland security departments face an uphill task of tackling more of such problems with limited resources, according to Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam. He mentioned that over the next five to seven years, economic opportunities will explode and there will be a significant increase in infrastructure and travel.

While this is positive for the region, it also means that homeland security agencies will be expected to do more with the same or slightly increased resources

