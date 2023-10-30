Hin Leong founder OK Lim testifies in cheating, forgery trial about how he came to dabble in oil

Explaining the family business, OK Lim said there were multiple related firms, and that if one company needed funds, another would send the money over, like"our left pocket and right pocket".

Before he began testifying, his lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, said his team might need to take instructions from Lim from time to time as Lim is also a defendant in two civil cases. He went to a primary school in Singapore for three years and stopped studying after Secondary 2 because of"difficulties at home". His father, a fisherman who has seven children, did not earn enough to pay for school fees.He said he had followed his father in his work as a fisherman.

After working for the oil supplier for two to three years, Lim set up a small company called Hin Leong with his parents and family members."At that time, the power generators, they used diesel. We also supplied to delivery firms and factories," said Lim. headtopics.com

Explaining the family business, Lim said:"These companies are owned by our families, so it's like, sometimes if one company needs anything, the other will help. For example, if one company needs funds, the other company will then send the funds over. It is like our left pocket and right pocket. It's a family business."Lim said he stopped being managing director of Hin Leong and all other firms either in March or April 2020,"when something happened at Hin Leong".

On questioning by his lawyer, Lim said did not know how to use a computer, not even how to turn it on or off. As for filling out partially printed forms, he said he could fill in only simple terms such as his name, age and IC number.From 2010 onwards, he said he did more"strategic work" and some new business development for Hin Leong. He would also handle old customers or those who spoke Mandarin, or those who looked for him specifically. headtopics.com

