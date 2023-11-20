Hin Leong Founder Faces 130 Criminal Charges Involving US$2.7 Billion in Alleged Fraudulent Loans

Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin is facing 130 criminal charges involving US$2.7 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed. The charges were made because the company needed faster cash flow in March 2020 to deal with margin calls. Lim was charged with cheating HSBC by fabricating contracts for the sale of oil with CAO and Unipec Singapore. He allegedly instructed employees to make fraudulent discounting applications to HSBC based on bogus invoices and forged documents.

HSBC disbursed around US$111.6 million to Hin Leong as a result





