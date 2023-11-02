Nevertheless, despite these challenges, 43% of Singaporean businesses plan to continue hiring over the next six months. On the candidate side, 41% of professionals in Singapore intend to search for new job opportunities in the same period.

The top five desired job benefits for Singaporean workers include bonuses, remote work options, flexible working hours, health and well-being support, and health insurance. The survey also found that 60% of professionals in Singapore are optimistic about receiving a salary increase in 2024, while 72% of employers plan to offer increased salaries for certain in-demand roles."Global markets have presented challenges in 2023, leading companies to be strategic with their hiring efforts. The job market is still active for top talent, but various factors, including jobseeker apprehension and skills shortages, have made it difficult.

Sandhu further noted that while a boom in employee movement, akin to the 'Great Resignation' in 2021, may or may not occur in 2024, companies should prioritize employee well-being and engagement to prevent workforce attrition. The Morgan McKinley 2024 Salary Guide provides essential salary data for various roles in Singapore, offering insights for hiring managers and professionals regarding compensation expectations....

