High Street Centre up for sale via public tender for $748m

Cushman and Wakefield announced the sale of the High Street Centre at One North Bridge Road via public tender.

The property is priced at $748m, as agreed by owners holding not less than 80% strata area and share values. This is the second time that the property has been put up for sale following its previous launch in June 2020.

The property has 3-sided frontages towards Hill Street, North Boat Quay, and North Bridge Road. It also has a waterfront promenade of more than 100 m along the Singapore River and is accessible via North Boat Quay and North Bridge Road. headtopics.com

The property has a site area of 5,601.9 sqm or approximately 60,298 sq ft and an allowable gross plot ratio of 7.72. The total gross floor area amounts to a significant 43,300.72 sqm or approximately 466,085 sq ft.

The Urban Development Authority (URA) will allow commercial development of at least 60% of the total gfa which may comprise office, retail, and 40% hotel. The hotel portion is allowed to have a maximum of 450 rooms. headtopics.com

The URA will also allow residential or serviced apartment use for up to 40%. There will be no ABSD as the zoning site is “Commercial.” The land rate is estimated at $3,164 psf per plot ratio if the 40% quantum is “Residential” and $2,290 psf per plot ratio if the “Hotel” portion is chosen.

This includes the payment of a Land Betterment Charge (if any) and a lease upgrading premium to top up the lease to a fresh 99 years.Mapletree Industrial Trust's net property income drops 1.4% YoY to $128.6m in 2QFY23/24...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine. headtopics.com

Read more:

SBRMagazine »

National Skin Centre opens new building to address ‘evolving’ health needsMore than double the size of its predecessor, the facility is expected to accommodate a 30 per cent increase in annual attendance by 2030. Read more ⮕

Hong Kong’s Templewater to buy OncoCare Medical and Novena Heart Centre in SingaporeThe deal would value the businesses at about $460 million including debt. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre unveils new building, cuts wait times down slightly, projects rising demandMedian wait times at the centre have shortened slightly, to under 50 days from under 60 days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre moves to new building to cater to rising demand, wait time down slightlyMedian wait times at the centre have shortened slightly, to under 50 days from under 60 days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre opens new building with larger capacity, offering more servicesResidents with skin conditions can get access to faster and a wider variety of care services at the National Skin Centre's new building. More than double the size of its former premises, it is expected to keep up with an increase in dermatology cases. Sherlyn Seah takes us through the new facilities. Read more ⮕

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingpstrongspan style="font-size:11pt; font-variant:normal; white-space:pre-wrap"span style="font-family:Arial,sans-serif"span style="color:000000"span style="font-weight:700"span style="font-style:italic"span style="text-decoration:none"It plans to initially deploy its digital transformation in Singapore before moving globally. Read more ⮕