High Court Orders Block on Illegal Streaming Sites in Singapore

The High Court has ordered to block 26 illegal streaming sites and more than a hundred associated domains in Singapore .

Citing data from a recent study by Cyberstronomy, the Coalition Against Piracy said there's a 48% chance that consumers will encounter cyber threats on the top 25 pirate sports streaming sites in Singapore.

High Court Illegal Streaming Sites Singapore Premier League Cyber Threats Pirate Sports Streaming Sites

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S’pore court orders EPL to block 25 illegal streaming sitesThe English Premier League (EPL) has obtained a court order to force Internet service providers (ISPs) here to block 25 of the most popular websites that illegally stream its matches, it said on March 21. It is part of the popular competition’s ongoing global efforts to...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

English Premier League obtains Singapore court order forcing ISPs to block 25 illegal streaming websitesThe 25 sites are currently the most popular and their blocking of them will mean the Premier League has successfully blocked more than 460 domains in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

English Premier League obtains Singapore court order forcing ISPs to block 25 illegal streaming websitesSINGAPORE — The English Premier League has obtained an order from Singapore's High Court to force internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to 25 websites that illegally stream football matches.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore government orders Israeli embassy to remove Facebook post citing QuranThe government told the Israeli embassy in Singapore to remove a Facebook post that made claims by citing the Quran, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam. The post, which was uploaded and deleted on Sunday (March 24), said: "Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Quran. On the other hand, Palestine is not mentioned even once. "Each and every archeological evidence - maps, documents, coins, link the land of Israel to the Jewish people as the indigenous people of the land." Speaking at a media doorstop on Monday, Shanmugam called the Israeli embassy's post "completely unacceptable". "The post is wrong at many levels," he said. "First, it is insensitive and inappropriate. It carries the risk of undermining our safety, security and harmony in Singapore

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

World Court orders Israel to halt Gaza famine; Hamas says ceasefire neededJudges at the court said the people in the coastal enclave face worsening conditions.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

World Court orders Israel to halt Gaza famine; Hamas says ceasefire neededTHE HAGUE/CAIRO - The World Court on Thursday (March 28) unanimously ordered Israel, accused by South Africa of genocide in Gaza, to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies to the enclave's Palestinian population and halt spreading famine.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »