Hidden Fallout Of Rare Earth Metals

There is a race in the West to secure their supply for a list of critical metals, such as rare earths. These are resources that are essential for high tech applications, including in defence, as well as a carbon-free future. Yet China dominates the market for quite a few of these resources.

How did China come to dominate, and just why is the fight heating up? Kartik Kuna has to explore every step of the supply chain to find out, starting from a newly operational rare earths mine in Western Australia. Why did it take over 10 years for them to come into operation?

Kartik also looks at how the supply chain eventually spans the globe, as he finds himself in Malaysia and China. Both are involved in downstream processing for rare earths. But why is Malaysia protesting against the existence of this plant? headtopics.com

And as China announces a ban on the export of gallium and germanium, Kartik heads out to Vietnam to understand why this valuable resource of gallium is left untapped.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

US, China agree to work toward an expected Biden-Xi summitWASHINGTON: The US and China have agreed to work together toward an expected summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month, US officials said on Friday (Oct 27), following hours of meetings between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior US diplomats in Washington. Read more ⮕

Commentary: South China Sea isn’t the place to play ‘game of chicken’After Chinese and Philippine vessels collided off the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, one question arises: Is this the one that triggers a US-China clash? RSIS’ Collin Koh weighs in. Read more ⮕

PM Lee Hsien Loong sends condolences over death of former China premier Li KeqiangSingapore's Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Mr Li Keqiang, saying he was a “statesman who served his country with great dedication”. Read more ⮕

PM Lee sends condolence letter on death of China’s ex-premier Li KeqiangMr Lee extended his condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China’s tobacco industry hit by big clean-up but major changes unlikely, say analystsThe graft investigations have revealed how business and power are intertwined in a controversial part of China’s economy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerThe forum is China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕