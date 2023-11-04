Hezbollah Leader Warns of Confrontation with US Military

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech contained no direct indication that the group is about to join the fighting against Israel. LONDON - The leader of the Middle East’s most potent militia has warned that his fighters stand ready to confront the might of the United States military, should the Americans continue to support Israel in the Gaza war.

In his first speech since the start of the fighting, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the cleric who heads the Hezbollah militia based in Lebanon, dismissed the US decision to deploy two aircraft carrier groups closer to the Middle East to deter Hezbollah as irrelevant

