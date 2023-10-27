Here’s what Forward Singapore means for you

SINGAPORE - The fourth-generation leadership has unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore.is the result of dialogues and engagement sessions over 16 months, and includes both policy moves to assure Singaporeans that their basic needs will be met, and efforts to spur mindset change.

Streaming to be abolished to cater to diverse needs and abilities in different subjects, rather than focus on overall academic abilityTechnical and community care workerITE graduates may receive Central Provident Fund top-ups to help them purchase homes or save for retirement

An ecosystem of support for caregivers to be created and access improved to available resources, such as through caregiver support groups Better retirement adequacy through enhancements to programmes such as the Silver Support Scheme and Matched Retirement Savings Scheme, and raising the CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum headtopics.com

Expanded Friendly Streets initiative to cover all towns, which will have more pedestrian crossings and wider and more accessible footpaths, among other thingsMore senior-friendly fittings to choose from for Housing Board flatsNew Singapore Government Partnerships Office to facilitate interactions between citizens and government agencies

Read more:

STForeignDesk »

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing timesThere will be more assurance that Singaporeans’ basic needs at every life stage will be met. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE — Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s Affordable Art Fair returns with 14 first-time galleries and tighter curationAmong the first-time galleries from Singapore at Affordable Art Fair is the newly opened Whitestone Gallery. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

75% of Singapore SMEs mull ditching banks for payment needspstrong1 in 2 of SMEs in Singapore complained of lengthy processing and settlement times. Read more ⮕

National monuments of Singapore: Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist ChurchWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage. Read more ⮕