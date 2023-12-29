Heartlands Festival Connects Businesses and Younger Audiences

Special events from fireworks to fashion shows are being rolled out in Housing Board (HDB) estates. Animal lovers can even “pawty” with their pets till the wee hours. The festival will ring in 2024 with the theme Celebrating The Community. Now in its third edition, it seeks to connect multi-generational businesses with younger audiences. For instance, the festival’s lucky draw encourages contactless payments, which are routinely used by younger shoppers.

Through Heartlands Go Digital efforts in the past few years, nine in 10 shops now accept e-payments. There will be cash and a top prize worth $9,988 up for grabs in Heartlands Festival Lucky Draw. Residents can take part in the draw when they spend at least $10 in a single purchase. The event, which is also a show of support for heartland merchants, comprises weekly giveaways culminating in a grand draw. The weekly draws are on Fridays till Jan 27, 2024 – prizes are worth up to $40





