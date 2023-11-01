‘Heart-rending’: Britain’s loneliest sheep stranded on cliff for two years

The ewe was first spotted by Ms Jillian Turner during a paddling trip with her kayak club from Balintore to Nigg in Scotland in 2021. She made the same trip recently and was horrified to see the same sheep – albeit with a thicker, longer coat.Recalling her first encounter with the animal, Ms Turner said she saw the ewe on a shingles beach at the bottom of a steep, rocky coastline.

“She saw us coming and was calling to us along the length of the beach following our progress until she could go no further. She finally turned back, looking defeated,” she told Scottish newspaper the Northern Times on Oct 24.David Beckham’s alleged former mistress Rebecca Loos slams him for playing victim in Netflix documentaryWhile the sighting made an impression on her, Ms Turner was not overly concerned, thinking that the sheep would make its way back to the fields at the top of the cliffs.

However, she was shocked to find the same animal still there when she made the same kayaking trip recently. “She called out on our approach and once again followed the group along the shore jumping from rock to rock, calling to us the whole way.”“Her fleece on the first occasion was a normal year’s growth, however on the recent trip the fleece was huge and touching the ground at the back.”

Describing the situation as “heart-rending”, Ms Turner added: “The poor ewe has been on her own for at least two years – for a flock animal that has to be torture, and she seemed desperate to make contact with us on the two occasions we’ve gone past her.”Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) chief superintendent Mike Flynn said the charity was aware of the sheep being stranded at the bottom of a cliff.

