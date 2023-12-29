Healthcare Providers Struggle with Manpower Crunch Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Providers are leveraging artificial intelligence and hiring short-term help to ease the manpower crunch. Doctors are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking treatment both in clinics and online amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.The number of patients consulting doctors on WhiteCoat, a telehealth service provider, has “risen significantly”, said the firm’s senior medical director Dr Tan Ming Wei. "Our patient load has remained elevated.

It's so far already been about 50 per cent higher compared to the whole of last December,” he added. The numbers started increasing in October this year, and it has since been all hands on deck for the team comprising about 100 doctors, he noted. “Although the queues can (have) several hundreds (patients) at a time sometimes, we have a sizable in-house medical team and quite a large pool of partner doctors,” he said. Across Raffles Medical's 48 GP clinics, patient loads are up 30 to 50 per cent this festive season, its medical director Dr Chng Shih Kiat said., Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last Friday (Dec 22





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hospitals and healthcare staff address overcrowding in emergency departments amid COVID-19 surgeHospitals, nurses and doctors discuss measures taken to prevent overcrowding in emergency departments during the coronavirus surge.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Proposes Cyber-Security Laws for Cloud Service ProvidersProposed legislative amendments in Singapore aim to extend cyber-security laws to cloud service providers and data centre operators to protect people's way of life. The amendments seek to widen the oversight of the Commissioner of Cybersecurity to include those in charge of key digital infrastructure, in order to safeguard systems and entities that play a crucial role in Singapore's connectivity and data storage needs.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Abuse of healthcare workers: Denying abusers treatment in non-urgent cases among measures in new frameworkA significant number of healthcare workers have long silently endured abuse from patients and visitors but a new framework aims to empower them to speak up.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Smog in Delhi: The Struggle of Rickshaw PedalersEnvironmental change hits the poorest the hardest, experts say, and in India’s toxic smog-filled capital, that includes the air people breathe. In Old Delhi, the ancient heart of the capital, 39-year-old Rizwan pedals a rickshaw tricycle, transporting passengers and heavy goods through crowded streets often too narrow for cars, earning about seven dollars on a good day. Levels of fine particulate matter – cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants that enter the bloodstream through the lungs – often hit more than 30 times the World Health Organisation’s danger limits.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singaporeans Struggle with Overemployment as Pandemic Spurs Multiple JobsA growing number of Singaporeans are holding down two full-time jobs to make ends meet, with even white-collar professionals joining the trend due to remote work opportunities. This article highlights the challenges faced by overemployed individuals and shares the story of a school teacher who works a second full-time role as a tutor to support her family.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Singapore Launches Framework to Protect Healthcare Workers from Abuse and HarassmentA framework aimed at protecting healthcare workers from abuse and harassment was launched in Singapore. The framework provides a common definition of abuse and harassment and a set of standards to safeguard workers. Healthcare workers can take immediate action to protect themselves from harm.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »