‘He could never bear seeing people go hungry’: Founder of food charity Nizar Shariff dies at age 53

Mr Nizar helped to establish free food initiatives for the needy, led community outreach programmes, while advocating social equality, inclusivity and environmental sustainability, the post added. He also cultivated compassion and empathy in the community.

“My father went from being able to walk and drive to being wheelchair bound and then bedridden,” the 21-year-old said. “But even then, he always made the charity a priority because he always said that there are people who need his help, and if not him, who else?”Facebook user offers weevil-infested rice as donation, draws flak from netizens

“Only much later was I able to see how many lives my father impacted and how important he was to the society, he really played an integral part,” said Mr Ammar.However, his poor health did not stop Mr Nizar from helping others, said Mr Mohamad Faiz Selamat, 45, who has been a volunteer with FFFA since 2014.

“To Mr Nizar, it was just the simple act of giving,” said Mr Faiz. “He could never bear seeing people go hungry.” Mr Nizar helped to establish free food initiatives for the needy, led community outreach programmes, while advocating for social equality, inclusivity and environmental sustainability.Mr Jason Cai, a friend of Mr Nizar, said in a post on Wednesday: “To me, he was a great visionary who was able to unite people, inspire hope and heal the world, through the good work he had done and the many great ideas that he has yet to realise.

