HDB resale prices rise 1.3% in Q3; slower growth due to cooling measures

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats showed signs of stabilisation in the third quarter of 2023, rising by 1.3 per cent – a slower pace when compared with the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

HDB said: “We are seeing some moderation in the rate of increase in resale prices since the Government’s implementation of a strong pipeline of supply, as well as the cooling measures to promote a stable and sustainable property market.”for private property owners who wish to buy an HDB resale flat, which was introduced in September 2022.

In comparison, the quarterly price growth was above 2 per cent for each quarter in 2022, and above 2.9 per cent in 2021. A total of 6,695 HDB resale flats changed hands in the third quarter of 2023, up by 2.8 per cent from 6,514 in the previous quarter.

Mr Lee said uncertainties among buyers and sellers led to a smaller-than-expected transaction volume in the third quarter, which is typically one of the busiest periods for the HDB resale market. “The trends indicate that demand for bigger flats was probably affected by the wait-out period imposed on private home owners,” she added.

