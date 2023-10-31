HDB reports record $5.38b deficit as more flats completed, ageing homes upgraded

The bulk of the deficit – $4.68 billion – was attributed to the expected loss for flats being built, disbursement of Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants, and a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats under the home ownership programme, HDB said in a statement on its annual report.

He noted that Singapore’s property market remained buoyant in 2022 in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. HDB said it incurs significant losses each year, as the amount it collects from buyers from the sale of flats is less than the total development costs of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and the housing grants disbursed.

HDB said this was the highest sales figure in the last half a decade, noting that it was able to complete more sales with the recovery of the construction sector. Separately, the board spent about $141 million on the provision of rental flats, as more repairs and work were done to spruce up the units.

Of the households whose flats were upgraded in FY2022, more than half also chose to install elder-friendly fittings at subsidised ratesAnother $432 million was spent on works such as the upgrading of electrical infrastructure in public housing estates, lease administration, and the management of facilities such as carparks.

