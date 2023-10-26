are often sold out by 11am. Now, you can enjoy the same snacks on the all-day menu at the hawker stall's new air-conditioned outpost in the Central Business District without having to endure the long queues.meister Melvin Soh has been honing his craft part-time since he was 17 at a local kaya toast chain Ya Kun.

The boyish 39-year-old father of two also co-owned the now-defunct cafe Sandffee N Co, at Connection One at Bukit Merah for six years. “Coincidentally, our lease was up in 2020 – just when COVID-19 hit us – and we decided not to continue.”

Earlier this year, when the management from Hub Synergy Point at Shenton Way invited Toast Hut to open a café at its ground floor, Melvin gathered his old Sandffee N Co partners to launch the adorably-namedThe ‘Six Beans’ are the six partners, who are all relatives. “We’re a close-knit big family and Melvin came up with this idea for a family business,” says his equally youthful looking cousin Cindy Kan, in her early 40s. headtopics.com

Aunt Jasmine Ng, 66, manages the 40-seater café on a daily basis though Melvin comes by at least twice a week to oversee the food production and quality control. The other three owners are his sister Kitty, and cousins Audrey and Eugene. They all hail from non-F&B-related industries but contribute in areas like accounting and HR. They invested $300,000 into Six Beans. “We were willing to invest so much because when we were running Sandffee N Co, our business was good – even though most customers were from the building itself and we rarely had members of the public patronising us.

The minimally decorated Six Beans features grey cement screed flooring, white tables and grey seats, with some taller bar tables and bar stools. The signboard proudly bears the line: ‘By Old Airport Road Toast Hut’ and you will recognise their signature yellow cups. A few photos of their hot dishes adorn the walls. headtopics.com

