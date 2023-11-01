Have you seen the viral 'Slickback' dance video that makes it look like the dancer's feet are floating off the ground?

Student Lee Hyo-cheol (left), the star of the viral TikTok video making rounds since early October 2023, and content creator Jubi2fye (right) who is said to have created the Jubi Slide. (Photos: TikTok/wm87.4, jubi2fye)By now, most of you would have seen that TikTok dance video of the South Korean student, seemingly defying the laws of physics by gliding and floating off the ground.

And if you haven't, be prepared to spend the rest of the day analysing every frame of this visual masterpiece. The star of the video is Lee Hyo-cheol, a student from the city of Daegu in South Korea. Since it was uploaded on Oct 15, Lee's video has received over 200 million views – with most users simply questioning"How?"

Through a series of shuffles and footwork, Lee moves in a circle while making it seem like the ground is repelling him – giving the illusion that he's floating. As a few TikTok users have pointed out, Lee's"levitating dance" is a variation of the Jubi Slide – a popular dance move created by TikTok user Jubi2fye in 2022. The Jubi Slide has also been called Slickback as the songHowever, there is a key difference between the two moves. The original move by Jubi2fye is like a"sideways moonwalk" where the feet are in a tiptoe position.

In any case, Lee's dance move is poised to be the next big dance challenge, so don't be surprised if you see more videos of people attempting it in the future. If you're looking to jump in on this trend before everyone else, check out this tutorial by a creator (who's doing it in football cleats, no less).

