Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich defeat Borussia Dortmund

The England striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in a Bundesliga match. Kane opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and then added two more goals in the 72nd minute and stoppage time. Leroy Sane provided the assists for all three goals. Despite an improved performance from Dortmund in the second half, they were unable to find the back of the net.

With this victory, Bayern Munich now have 26 points and are two points behind league leaders Bayern Leverkusen

