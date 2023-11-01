Hard work, time, money, worry: Breastfeeding may be best for baby but it’s the mothers who make the sacrifices

The rare few mums she knew who were exclusively breastfeeding did so because they could not afford to buy formula milk.national survey showed that in 2021-2022, 97 per cent of Singapore women chose to breastfeed. At six months of age, almost 40 per cent of babies continued to be exclusively breastfed; 10 years ago in 2011, this figure was only 1 per cent.That’s an amazing figure that women should be proud of.

We research and eat food known to boost breast milk supply. Papaya and fish soup is a popular one that even fish-hating mums try their best to swallow. Plenty of protein-rich foods like fish, chicken, meat and tofu. Go heavy on green leafy veggies like kale and spinach. Nuts are great too.

Like the refreshing taste of peppermint? Eating several mints multiple times a day will make its presence known in a dip in milk supply, though the occasional cup of peppermint tea should not cause a major decrease.

Engorged breasts are a rite of passage for breastfeeding mums. When the milk ducts are blocked, it may result in mastitis, an inflammation of breast tissue that causes infection, pain, swelling, redness, fever and chills.

Some breastfeeding mums choose not to take medication when they’re sick as they’re unsure about how much of the medicine is absorbed into their breast milk. (Photo: iStock/Kannika Paison) Breastfeeding mums at work usually plan their daily routine around their pumping schedule so they have a place to express breast milk and store in properly. (Photo: iStock/blanscape)

